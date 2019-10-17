Can you guess which actor is giving serious competition to Dr. Sanket Bhosale aka Baba?

Dr. Sanket Bhosale, who people fondly know as Sanju Baba, has won hearts for his impeccable comic timing and mimicking skills. In one of the recent episodes of his show, Baba Ki Chowki 2, Dr. Sanket Bhosale found a major competition in one of the most adorable actors in the industry, Rajkummar Rao, who reveals his hidden talent in a special episode, featuring him and actor Mouni Roy as the guests.

With his brilliant imitation skills, Rajkummar mimics none other than the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, leaving both Mouni and our Baba amazed. The duo, which came to the show to promote their upcoming film, Made in China, engaged in some fun conversations and played whisper challenge with Baba. Mouni also made sure to keep the two men in awe of her beautiful dance moves.

We all knew Rao was a fantastic actor, but we never knew he was an incredible mimic too. Made In China is a comedy about a Gujarati businessman who travels all the way to China to expand his business, and ends up meeting a palette of idiosyncratic characters like Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, and Sumeet Vyas. The trailer and the songs have received a positive response from the audiences and the makers are confident Made In China will find an audience.

The film is releasing on October 25, on the occasion of Diwali, along with Saand Ki Aankh and Housefull 4. After a long time, Hindi film audiences will witness a three-way clash at the box-office, given the dominance of solo releases over the last few years. Rao will have a busy and hectic 2020 as he'll be gearing up for Turram Khan with Nushrat Bharucha, RoohiAfza with Janhvi Kapoor, and Anurag Basu's untitled drama that features an ensemble of Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

