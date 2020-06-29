Search

Can you guess who's Tara Sutaria's new BFF?

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 12:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Tara Sutaria has welcomed someone special in her life and has already declared it to be her new BFF. Can you guess who that is?

Tara Sutaria has taken a fancy to a parrot that has been flapping its wings around her Bandra home. She has begun feeding the bird regularly. The Marjaawaan (2019) actor now refers to it as her 'new BFF'. Earlier this month, she had an addition to the family — a pet pooch. Buzz is that it was named Bailey by beau Aadar Jain.

Sutaria, just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, keeps sharing her throwback and candid pictures on Instagram for her fans. She has also often shared her daily schedule of relaxing and spending time at her home's balcony on her Instagram stories. The actress made her debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, which was also the debut vehicle of Ananya Panday. And in the same year, she had Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. Both the films did well at the box-office.

She is now gearing up for Ek Villain 2, which will be directed by Mohit Suri, and stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani. The film is expected to release on January 8, 2021. Sutaria was last seen in the music video, Masakali 2.0 with Sidharth Malhotra.

