Can you guess who's Tara Sutaria's new BFF?

Tara Sutaria has taken a fancy to a parrot that has been flapping its wings around her Bandra home. She has begun feeding the bird regularly. The Marjaawaan (2019) actor now refers to it as her 'new BFF'. Earlier this month, she had an addition to the family — a pet pooch. Buzz is that it was named Bailey by beau Aadar Jain.

She even took to her Instagram account to share its pictures by welcoming it home, have a look right here:

Sutaria, just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, keeps sharing her throwback and candid pictures on Instagram for her fans. She has also often shared her daily schedule of relaxing and spending time at her home's balcony on her Instagram stories. The actress made her debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, which was also the debut vehicle of Ananya Panday. And in the same year, she had Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. Both the films did well at the box-office.

She is now gearing up for Ek Villain 2, which will be directed by Mohit Suri, and stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani. The film is expected to release on January 8, 2021. Sutaria was last seen in the music video, Masakali 2.0 with Sidharth Malhotra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news