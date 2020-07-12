Can you recognise little Anupam Kher in this throwback photo from his childhood?

Anupam Kher is very vocal and vociferous about the burning issues in the country and even in the Hindi film industry. He keeps sharing his inspirational thoughts and life lessons on his Instagram page by making videos where he directly interacts with his fans.

Recently, he took his fans on a nostalgic trip and shared a classic monochrome picture from his school days. Seems to be from those usual class photographs where the unrecognizable legendary actor can be seen posing with his other classmates and teachers. The actor left the job of identifying him to his fans. He asked his fans to identify him from the bunch. Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, "When I was in 5th std !! Do try to find me. Just for the fun of it. :) #FavouriteGuessingGame #ThrowbackSaturday #LadyNoyceSchool #Shimla (sic)". Take a look at the picture below:



His fans took the task seriously and soon enough his comments section was bombarded with fans trying to spot the actor. "Everyone search for a boy with no hair (sic)", commented one user, while another one wrote: "Lol its the eyes! Easy give away (sic)". Some of the users pointed out to the kid in bottom Row, fourth from the left side as little Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher's social media posts are generally quite entertaining and informative particularly those of his mother Dulhari and brother Raju Kher. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother crooning some old Hindi songs. The video is too cute to be true! Sharing it on social media, Anupam Kher wrote, "I have not heard Mom singing for a long long time. In fact, I had forgotten that she could sing. But she surprised us all. Don't go by the lyrics. She changed them to suit her mood. Especially the last song. Enjoy the spirit and of course her singing. #DulariRocks (sic)".

I have not heard Mom singing for a long long time. In fact I had forgotten that she could sing. But she surprised us all. Don’t go by the lyrics. She changed them to suit her mood. Especially the last song. Enjoy the spirit and ofcourse her singing. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/TlDRX1hmCU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 1, 2020

Before this, he took to his Instagram account and shared what he described as 'The Mother of All Dances'. In the video, we could see him, his brother and actor Raju Kher, and his mother Dulari. They all could be seen dancing their hearts out. Have a look right here:

Coming to his acting career, Anupam Kher has been a part of Hindi Cinema for the last 36 years. He made a terrific debut at the age of 29 when he played the role of a 65-year old man in Mahesh Bhatt's moving drama, Saaransh. After its critical and commercial success, Kher delivered one memorable film after another.

In these three-odd decades, he has acted in films like Arjun, Karma, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Khel, Laadla, Dil, Beta, Shola Aur Shabnam, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Chandni, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khosla Ka Ghosla, A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, and M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story.

