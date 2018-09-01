Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard wants her boyfriend to have good fashion sense

tennis

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard says her ideal boyfriend must have good fashion sense

Eugenie Bouchard

When it comes to fashion, Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard always makes sure she puts her best foot forward, both, on the court and off it. And she would also like her boyfriend to have, if not the same, a good fashion sense.

"He needs to be confident about his fashion. It's a very fascinating thing and it reflects on what he wears. Style is very important for a guy if I like him. It shows that it's important for him to present himself well," Bouchard told portal, Tennis World recently. So what should her boyfriend wear? "I like people who are fashionable, not all jeans and black shirts. Outfits need to be okay, not too big or small either," she added.

Bouchard, who had admitted that she could pursue a career in modelling after tennis, said: "A guy can be a fashion victim. If he wears strange colours like you see guys with red pants, I do not like that a lot." Bouchard has made her requirements pretty clear. Guys who are listening, conditions apply!

