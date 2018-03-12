Cannabis worth Rs 1 crore seized in Odisha

The Odisha police have seized 1,400 kilograms of cannabis, valued at around Rs 1 crore, from a Uttar Pradesh-bound truck in Kalahandi



Representation pic

The driver Ajaya Singh Rajput and helper Firoj Khan of the truck were trying to escape when they were nabbed by Narla Police. The contraband in the truck was taken from Rayagada to Mathura of Uttar Pradesh.

