Cannes 2018: Mallika Sherawat looks pristine in a white breezy outfit

The Bollywood divas have already started to gather at the prestigious 71st Cannes Film Festival, where they'll go as representatives of a high-end makeup brand



Mallika Sherawat in France for 71st Cannes Film Festival

Mallika Sherawat, actress, and social worker, who is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, has already reached the coastal region of France. She shared a few photos and videos of hers from the French Riviera.

Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram account to share her photos and view from the hotel. The actress is also very excited about getting vegan food in France. The picturesque location is to die for.

Apart from Mallika, other Bollywood beauties gracing the Cannes red carpet is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor. Others making their debut at the 71st Cannes Film Festival is Kangana Ranaut and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Well, actress Deepika Padukone is said to have already reached the French Riviera and Sonam will reach later as the actress tied the knot on May 8. The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19. The actresses will be walking at the red carpet as L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors.

Deepika Padukone will be walking the red carpet for the second time on May 10 and May 11. Aishwarya will be completing 17 years on the red carpet and will be attending the festival on May 12 and May 13.

Sonam Kapoor will be completing eight years at Cannes and will attend the festival on May 14 and May 15. Some of the other L'Oréal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren, and Doutzen Kroes.

