Cannes 2018: Neena Gupta wore an outfit similar to Neha Dhupia

Neena Gupta's Cannes ensemble was the same cobalt blue outfit that Neha Dhupia wore at her mehendi ceremony last week



Vikas Khanna-Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neena Gupta wore daughter Masaba's creation at the unveiling of her film The Last Color, based on celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's book, at the Cannes film festival. It was the same cobalt blue outfit that Neha Dhupia wore at her mehendi ceremony last week. Did Masaba not realise that the two would be seen in the same ensemble just days apart? Tch, tch.

A National Award winner, Neena Gupta last year took the social media route to ask for "good parts to play". Now the veteran actress, in Cannes for the unveiling of the first look of The Last Colour, says she is working on some "very good films". The first look of The Last Colour, around the widows of Vrindavan, was unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, and according to Neena, it left the audience "quiet". Last year, Neena had posted on Instagram: "I live in Mumbai and working as a good actor looking for good parts to play." But now she is happy with the slate of projects she has in her kitty. She even made a comeback to writing for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

The actress, who has worked across theatre, television and film platforms, calls The Last Colour -- the debut directorial of star chef Vikas Khanna -- her most fulfilling project.

