Cannes couture

1. At her Cannes Film debut in 1991, Madonna shocked everyone at the première of Truth or Dare wearing a silk conical bra, bloomers and a glorious mauve coat by Jean Paul Gaultier.



Chris Pine

2. In 2016, when actor Chris Pine suited up in a double breasted Giorgio Armani and a polka dotted square, the Internet swooned over him. A win for men's fashion.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Pics/AFP

3. Name a better love story than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Cannes. The actor's 2017 Michael Cinco ball gown had everyone screaming “Cinderella”. It inspired memes too.

