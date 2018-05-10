Cannes Film Festival 2018: Deepika Padukone floats like a butterfly

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has already reached the French Riviera and has been posting some beautiful pictures of hers from the scenic location



Deepika Padukone at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone

Even before hitting the red carpet, Deepika has the internet in a frenzy with her versatile looks at the French Riveria. The actress touched down Cannes looking effortlessly beautiful at the airport. Dressed in Maison Margiela Deepika Padukone carried a bag by Alexander McQueen and accessories by Tom Ford and Celine.

Deepika Padukone announced her arrival saying, "touchdown Cannes... #Cannes2018 @lorealskin @lorealmakeup @lorealhair #lorealparisindia (sic)."

After her splashing entry, Deepika Padukone began the day with yet another stunning appearance as she looked chick and sexy in blue jeans and white top. The actress completed her look with cool shades and high heels making a sexy statement.

Giving a glimpse into her Cannes avatar Deepika said, "when in Cannes... #cannes2018 @lorealskin @lorealhair @lorealmakeup #lorealparisindia (sic)."

Marking her first day at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone made a quirky-chic statement with her colourful striped dress by Tome NYC and shoes by Christian Louboutin. The actress completed her look with earrings and rings looking fresh and pretty.

Treating her fans with yet another breathtaking appearance, Deepika Padukone presented her latest look as a breath of fresh air. Dressed in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and shoes by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini makes for a treat for eyes.

After spreading her charm at the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone got everyone smitten by her sexy avatar at the Met Gala look as she looked smoking hot in Prabal Gurung creation. The actress is now sweeping everyone off their feet with her stunning looks at the Cannes.

The actress made heads turn with her dazzling appearance at the prestigious film festival last year, there is immense anticipation to watch the Queen of Bollywood rock the red carpet yet again this year.

The early pictures of Deepika Padukone have already created a stir at the box office taking the social media by storm. Fans are going gaga over the internet starting a trend #DeepikaAtCannes on Twitter already.

