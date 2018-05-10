Huma Qureshi celebrates Indian designs at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Huma Qureshi turns to celebrated desi couturiers for turns on French Riviera



Huma Qureshi

Having returned to the French Riviera for the 71st Cannes Film Festival yesterday, Huma Qureshi has chosen to make Indian designers' names part of the whispers that fill the red carpet. After having sported a white Varun Bahl creation at the festival's India Pavilion inauguration ceremony yesterday, Qureshi will slip into designs crafted by Manish Malhotra and Falguni & Shane Peacock for the upcoming events on the international shore. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the man behind her Cannes turns tells mid-day that they were conscious in picking Indian names for her look.

"For several years, Indian artistes have been wearing international designers at the Cannes red carpet. The idea [this time] was to showcase Indian talent on international shores. The younger, cooler designers [in this case, the Indian designers when pitted against international labels] never make it to the Cannes," he says.

For Huma Qureshi, the designs, he says, will be subtle. "We wanted to create beautiful looks, keeping in mind a muted palette. We chose to create [the look of] a strong, bold woman. Huma stands out, and we wanted her to express her individuality." Qureshi will slip into a lavender Falguni & Shane Peacock creation for tomorrow's proceedings. Falguni tells mid-day, "With Huma, we wanted to create a sharp look. We've designed a pewter suit with power shoulders and a cape."

