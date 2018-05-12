Cannes Film Festival 2018: Deepika Padukone knows how to steal the show

Having set foot on the French Riviera, B-Town's brightest instantly put their game face on. Seductive as she is, Deepika knows how to steal the show.

Having set foot on the French Riviera, B-Town's brightest instantly put their game face on. Seductive as she is, Deepika knows how to steal the show. But, unlike her contemporaries, she can even let her hair down and break into a desi jig sporting a Victoria Hayes suit

Unimpressed?



Marking her Cannes debut with a black six-yard on Thursday, Kangana Ranaut spent no time in stripping down to minimals on day two by opting for this beige bralet. Her bold avatar had fashion critics divided, especially since another scarlet selection did little to flatter her frame. Buried under a metallic suit for her climatic red-carpet outing — a pop of energy added to her bunch of curls — Kangy seemed ready to audition for desi catwoman

Don't kill it



We hope Huma Qureshi had given this oversized jacket a miss while stepping out in this dazzling Indian creation on day three

