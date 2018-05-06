Cannes Film Festival: Mahira Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor to attend

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19



Mahira Khan

Actress Mahira Khan will be representing Pakistan at the 71st Cannes Film Festival later this month. The actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, took to Instagram to share the news, Geo News reported.

Mahira shared a photograph of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes and captioned it: "Cannes 2018, Let's do this!" She also took to Twitter and wrote: "My name is Cannes and I'm not a..."

Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is also reported to be gearing up for her debut at Cannes this year. The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.

