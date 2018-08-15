Search

Independence Day: Can't handle tricolour, let alone nation, says Congress on Amit Shah

Aug 15, 2018, 19:27 IST | IANS

The Congress' jibe came after Shah fumbled while hoisting the national flag at the BJP headquarters

The Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, saying those who cannot handle the national flag cannot be expected to handle the nation.

The Congress' jibe came after Shah fumbled while hoisting the national flag at the BJP headquarters. The Tricolour slipped down the pole to the ground as soon as Shah pulled the string.

"How could those who cannot handle the national flag would handle the nation? If those who derided the tricolour for over 50 years had not done so, things would not have come to such a pass," the Congress party tweeted as it shared the video of the fumble.

"Those who give certificates of patriotism to others are oblivious of the etiquette of the national anthem," it added.

Many other Twitter users also shared the same video with sarcastic comments.

