Can't keep quiet about Anurag Kashyap

Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew shows little signs of nervousness ahead of his foray into Hindi cinema with the Netflix film, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. Instead, he is proud to "migrate to another industry" under the able guidance of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

"AK has a distinct way of working; he is a mad genius. As an actor, I was used to preparing and drawing out the character's journey. AK is instinctive and impulsive. He only wants you to be present in the moment," shares Mathew. Best remembered for films like Aanandam (2016) and Koode (2018), the actor caught Kashyap's attention with his performance in Moothon (2019) that was co-produced by the latter. "He told me you are part of my next. Within hours, he had sent me the script."

That he was part of Choked was to be kept under wraps till the official announcement was made. Mathew admits he was itching to tell the world about his Bollywood foray. "When my friends and colleagues came to know about it, they said, 'You didn't tell us you're doing an Anurag Kashyap film'. I was overwhelmed by the congratulatory calls."

