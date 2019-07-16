B-town buzz: Here's how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will look in their 80s

bollywood

A fan group of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a morphed picture of the duo to replicate how they would probably look in their 80s.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

In a bid to mark eight months to their nuptials, a fan group of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a morphed picture of the duo to replicate how they would probably look in their 80s. The group apparently employed the age filter on Instagram to create the required result.

Dharamji disapproves too

After politician-actor Hema Malini was trolled for her participation in a cleanliness drive by social media users and politicians, one would assume that husband Dharmendra would share words of encouragement with the actor. However, embroiled in a discussion with a Twitter user, Dharam ji too seemed to poke fun at Malini.

A user asked the actor whether Malini had ever picked up a broom in her life, to which, he replied, "Haan films main, mujhe bhi anaadi lag rahi thi."

Dare to meet?

In the news for abducting men in Bihar and having them forcefully wed, Surendra Yadav became a muse for Sidharth Malhotra, who is set to portray a similar character in Jabariya Jodi.

The actor, we hear, even met Yadav as part of preparation for his role in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer. Apart from Yadav, Sid, we're told, met several individuals who had made a business of abducting prospective grooms, to notice their motivation, way of living, and mannerism.

