See Photos: Deepika Padukone attends Wimbledon final with sister Anisha

Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha were spotted attending the high-octane Wimbledon men's singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in London on Sunday

Pic: Instagram/@anishapadukone

Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title yesterday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer. Deepika Padukone also joined the high profile list of celebrities watching the Wimbledon finals. Deepika, daughter of Badminton legend Prakash Padukone, posted a photograph on Instagram of the invite and captioned it: "#nowshowing #sisteract Anisha Padukone."

Anisha shared the same invite and wrote: "Sunday afternoon well spent."

The Padmaavat star wore an all-white ensemble by luxury brand Ralph Lauren. The brand's official Instagram shared a photograph of Deepika and captioned it: "Actress and producer Deepika Padukone sports chic summer whites in a look combining Ralph Lauren Collection and Polo Ralph Lauren."

While Deepika is one of Bollywood's leading ladies, sister Anisha Padukone is a golfer. A few months ago, both these sisters had appeared as best friends on the chat show, BFFs With Vogue, and their camaraderie was endearing.

The leggy lass was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat with beau Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She pleased the fashion police across the globe with her MET Gala and Cannes appearance, which garnered praises from various international institutions.

Deepika is currently in London where she recently celebrated the birthday of her husband Ranveer Singh. The duo are busy shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, based on India's maiden victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup in which they won against West Indies in the finals. Ranveer Singh will portray the role of the then captain of the Indian team, Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play Kapil's wife Romi Bhatia.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The glamorous cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor-Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020, as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

