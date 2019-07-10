Search

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh's hands, speaks about its warmth

Published: Jul 10, 2019, 12:52 IST | mid-day online desk

This isn't the first time that Deepika Padukone has professed her love publicly on social media for actor-husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh's hands, speaks about its warmth
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone holding hands. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone.

After sharing an image of the cake celebrating the pride month on husband Ranveer Singh's birthday, Deepika Padukone has shared a romantic image in which she holds her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's hand and calls it "complex simplicity".

On Tuesday night, Deepika Padukone shared a photograph in which the star couple is holding hands. The actress captioned it: "There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little..."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

There’s something so real about holding hands,some kind of complex simplicity,saying so much by doing so little...X

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJul 9, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

Well, this isn't the first time that the couple has professed their love or displayed their public display of affection on social media. Ranveer keeps commenting on his actress-wife's photographs and Deepika too makes updates about the Simmba actor.

On the professional front, Deepika has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

Apart from this, she will also be seen sharing screen with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's '83. She essays the role of his onscreen wife, Romi. The movie traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

& on to the next...Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour...! #RomiDev #Day1 @83thefilm @ranveersingh

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJun 11, 2019 at 10:43pm PDT

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding that took place last year in November. '83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya, and R. Badree.

Kabir Khan's '83 is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Deepika Paudkone and Ranveer Singh to reunite in Kabir Khan's 83!

