Captain Marvel Box Office: Brie Larson-starrer rakes in the moolah

The Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel has been welcomed with open arms in India and globally. The Marvel superhero flick collected Rs 12.50 crore on the first day

Marvel Studios' first female superhero film Captain Marvel starring the brilliant Brie Larson has opened to rave reviews. The film, which released on March 8 worldwide, was welcomed with open arms all across the world. Captain Marvel managed to garner Rs 12.50 crore in India on day one of the release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#Hollywood scores yet again... #CaptainMarvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the BO... Packs a superb total [double digits] on Day 1... Overpowers *all* titles - new as well as holdover - by a margin... Fri âÂ¹ 12.75 cr... Gross BOC: âÂ¹ 15.18 cr... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

The superhero movie has quickly become a favourite with Marvel movie fans and is being lauded for its feminist message. On its third day, Captain Marvel collected Rs 32.28 crore, and it doesn't show signs of stopping.

Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#CaptainMarvel witnesses limited growth on Day 2, but the 2-day total is excellent... #English version outperforms... Targets âÂ¹ 40 cr+ total in its opening weekend... Fri 13.01 cr, Sat 14.10 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 27.11 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: âÂ¹ 32.28 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2019

It's a pretty big feat for a Hollywood movie to open to such high box office collections in India, and so soon. Captain Marvel also put countless fan theories to rest confirming that she will indeed be coming back as one of the Avengers in the fourth and last instalment of the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel also features Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Djimon Hounsou.

