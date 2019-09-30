MENU

Car catches fire at Mumbai-Pune expressway

Published: Sep 30, 2019, 11:39 IST | Chaitraly Deshmukh

Timely action by the driver of the car saved the lives of the people inside the vehicle.

The site of the incident. Pic/Chaitraly Deshmukh
Pune: A car caught fire on Monday morning at the Mumbai Pune expressway. However, the driver’s timely action saved the lives of the people on board the vehicle.

The incident took place on Monday around 8 am at Mumbai Pune expressway near Khalapur where, according to the police, a Chevrolet Turbo car was on its way to Mumbai from Pune. There were four people in the car. Suddenly smoke started emanating out of  the car due to which the driver parked the car on the side of the road and alerted the expressway control helpline. When the car caught fire, teams of the highway police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The traffic was moving at snail's pace for a while but later it was normal, said a police officer at the spot.

