Car crashes into divider as driver dozes off near Navi Mumbai

Two groups of people - one from Mumbai and the other from Solapur - met with accidents on Tuesday, while they were returning home after attending the three-day Tableeghi Ijtema in Aurangabad. Five people were injured in the first incident that took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, while the second one on the Solapur Tujlapur road claimed five lives and left seven people injured.

Speaking about the first incident, Expressway control officer said, “The group was returning from Aurangabad in an Ertiga car when the incident took place around 4 pm. The driver dozed off and the car dashed into the divider. However, all the passengers were rescued in time and rushed to MGM Hospital.” According to the police, the injured have been identified as Afzhal Khan, 35, from Kharghar, Yayut Labeq, 45, from Kamote, Ansar Ali Shaikh, 41, from Chembur, Sajjan Shaikh, 45, and Safiq Shaikh, 18, from Nerul. The Lonavla police have registered a case in the matter.

In the second incident that took place on the Solapur Tuljapur road, the car in which the group was traveling collided head on with an SUV, leaving five passengers dead. Police said seven people were injured in the incident.

