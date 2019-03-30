Car explodes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Published: Mar 30, 2019, 15:45 IST | IANS

Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was stopped on Saturday after an explosion occurred inside a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Police said the explosion occurred inside a private car at Tethar, destroying the vehicle.

"The explosion appears to have been caused by a gas cylinder inside the car but this is based on preliminary examination of the car's wreckage," a police officer said.

"There was no loss of life... The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant, appears to have escaped," the officer said.

Tags

jammu and kashmirnational news

