Car plunges off Lilong Bridge, search operation launched

national

The local officials were alerted about the mishap yesterday and rescue boats have initiated a large scale searching operation

Representational image

Manipur: A car plunged into a river on Wednesday while moving on a Lilong Bridge situated in Imphal. The vehicle lost balance after hitting the fence of the bridge and later fell into the water body. The local officials were alerted about the mishap yesterday and rescue boats have initiated a large scale searching operation. Two boats were spotted under the bridge which later expanded the search downriver. More details are awaited.

In another incident, an assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed in an accident when his car skidded off the road and fell into a 350-foot gorge in Doda district. The accident took place when ASI Niaz Ahmad (55), a resident of Beoli village, was on his way to Doda town. He was posted at police post-Dessa. The officer lost control over the vehicle which fell into the gorge near Doda town, leaving him critically injured, a police official said. The locals took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ani