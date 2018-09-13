Car rams into China square killing nine

international

The driver, who has a criminal record, has been detained, officials said. Officials have not said whether the incident is terror-related

43 people were injured in the incident. Pic/Twitter

A man drove a car into a busy square in southern China, killing at least nine people and injuring 43, local government officials said. The red SUV drove into Binjiang square in Hengyang city, Hunan province yesterday. Local media said that some victims appeared to have been stabbed.

The driver, who has a criminal record, has been detained, officials said. Officials have not said whether the incident is terror-related. A local government statement described it as a "deliberate, malicious case of driving with intent to injure".

The injured have been taken to hospital and investigations are ongoing, it read. Police have reportedly named the suspect as a 54-year-old man, Yang Zanyun. Local media said criminal records show Yang served time in prison for arson and drugs related offences.

