Car thief who evaded police for three years, caught after ordering food online

A car thief who managed to evade the police for three years was finally arrested after he got hungry. Sounds bizarre, right? But wait, there's a catch.

Tabrez Dawood Sheikh was wanted in a number of taxi robbery cases. He used to book an Ola cab for Thane or Mumbai from different locations. He would ask the driver to stop the car after reaching a secluded area. He would then use a knife to threaten the driver or make him unconscious using a chemical and run away with the car and other belongings.

Later, he would sell the cars in Bhiwani or Nashik.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Crime Branch had arrested a gang in 2015 which included Tabrez. However, after he jumped bail and did not attend any hearing for three years, special teams were formed to nab him.

Finally, when the police could nab him, an investigation revealed that the accused was calling his friends and relatives from a mobile number, which he also used to order food online. The police were able to track the number down and the hotel from where he ordered food and arrested him from Bhendi Bazaar.

