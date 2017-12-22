Cardamom prices up on retailers buying on December 22

Cardamom brown prices rose by Rs 10 per kg at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital today largely on the back of fresh buying support from retailers and stockists amid low stocks

Marketmen said rising demand from retailers and stockists amid paucity of stocks, mainly pushed up cardamom prices.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 110-160, black pepper (per kg) 480-600, betel-nut (kg) 260-300, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 550-570 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 630-930, cardamom small (kg)- chitridar 925-1,025, cardamom (colour robin) 880-890, cardamom bold 900-920, cardamom extra (bold) 990-1,010, cloves 525-620, chirounji (kg) Rs 750-850, cinnamon (kg) Rs 160-165, coriander (qntl) Rs 6,100-13,100, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,500-23,500, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 12,000-17,000, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 10,500-10,800, mace-Red (kg) Rs 800-1,070, mace- Yellow (kg) Rs 900-950, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 640-770, nutmeg (kg) Rs 450-470, poppy seed (China) Rs 550-580 kg, poppy seed (U.P) Rs 540-560 kg, poppy seed (MP- RAJ) Rs 550-560 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 5,900-13,900, saffron Irani Rs 100-110 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 120- 140 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 8,500-15,000, turmeric (qntl) Rs 9,000-12,200, tamarind (qntl) Rs 7,000-9,000, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 14,000-16,500, tea (kg) Rs 100-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 150-155, jeera common (qntl) Rs 21,100-21,200 and jeera best (qntl) Rs 23,500-24,000.

