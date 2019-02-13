Cardi B deactivates her Instagram account after being slammed for her Grammy win

music

Cardi B won a Best Rap Album of the Year Grammy for her album Invasion of Privacy. The internet didn't like it

Cardi B. Pic/Cardi B's official website

American rapper Cardi B won a Grammy this year for her album Invasion of Privacy, but the internet wasn't too happy about it. She also became the only woman to win the award as a solo artist. After the win, Cardi B received flak from netizens saying she didn't deserve the award. Annoyed, she took to Instagram to vent out her anger saying she worked extremely hard to produce the album. She went on to say, "I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow', everybody was like, 'Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed'. Now this year's a problem? My album went two-time platinum. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well. (sic)". Now, she has deactivated her Instagram account and a search for the rapper, who goes by the handle 'iamcardib', shows 'User not found'.

Cardi B had worked on this album while pregnant and claims she sometimes didn't leave the studio four days in a row so that she could finish work on it. Despite the rave reviews Invasion Of Privacy has got, people still weren't happy with her win.

Among her many accolades, Cardi B has won three American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award and two Guinness World Records. She has sold over 34 million records in the US alone.

