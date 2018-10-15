Search

Caroline Garcia claims Tianjin crown

Oct 15, 2018, 07:39 IST | AFP

Garcia, 24, enjoyed a breakthrough 2017, winning back-to-back titles in Wuhan and Beijing, and qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals

Caroline Garcia won her first title of the year as the French player defeated Karolina Pliskova to edge a nervy Tianjin Open final yesterday. The 16th-ranked Garcia battled through a narrow first set before streaking away in the second to beat the Czech top seed 7-6, 6-3."

But she has struggled in comparison this year and her China Open defence in Beijing came to a meek end in the Last 16, losing the deciding set 6-0 to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The Tianjin title is the sixth of Garcia's career.

