Caroline Wozniacki enters 'Dirty 30'. See photos

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend in epic fashion.C

Caroline Wozniacki took to social media site Instagram to share a few pictures with her 1.4 million followers and wrote: “The big 30 started off great!! #dirtythirty #birthdaygirl.”

View this post on Instagram The big 3ï¸â£0ï¸â£ started off great!!ð #dirtythirty #birthdaygirl A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) onJul 11, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT

Caroline Wozniacki, who was born in Denmark, now resides in the United States. She is the first woman from a Scandinavian country to reach number one rankings in tennis. Wozniacki also won the Australian Open in 2018 in which can be called her biggest achievement. Wozniacki has a total of 30 career titles under her belt.

Caroline Wozniacki is married to NBA star David Lee. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after being engaged for two years.

