Caroline Wozniacki eyes acting after retirement; wants big family with fiance

tennis

Danish tennis ace Wozniacki, who is diagnosed with arthritis, wants to take up acting and do charity after retiring

Caroline Wozniacki

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who was recently diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, has expressed the desire to try her hands at acting after she retires from the sport.

"Acting could be so much fun. Push my limits a little bit," Wozniacki told Vogue magazine. Wozniacki also revealed that venturing into fashion or doing some charity work is also on her mind when she hangs up her boots.

Meanwhile, the former World No. 1, who won the Australian Open this year, wants to have a big family with fiance David Lee. "I want to be a good fiancee, a good daughter and a great tennis player. I can't think too far ahead. At this point, I keep short goals. I would love to have a big family and probably step away a little from the spotlight," she said in the interview.

The Dane had, earlier, revealed she was suffering from the condition after crashing out of the WTA Finals in October. Wozniacki was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, which causes swelling of the joints and fatigue, before the US Open.

The World No. 3 had said she hopes to become an inspiration for fellow sufferers of rheumatoid arthritis as her shock diagnosis drew support and sympathy. Wozniacki said she would learn more about rheumatoid arthritis and how to manage it. "I caught it somewhat early, so that's great," she had said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates