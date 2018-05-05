Caroline Wozniacki is Mrs Moneybags after bagging USD 3.11 mn prize money

She took home $3.11 million for winning her first Slam singles title at Melbourne Park



Caroline Wozniacki

Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki tops the prize money list four months of the year despite having won nothing else besides her Oz Open crown. She took home $3.11 million for winning her first Slam singles title at Melbourne Park. However, she has not reached a title match since but still leads on the WTA Tour. Here are the top 5 money makers so far (till April 30, 2018):

