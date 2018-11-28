Caroline Wozniacki's makes a 'new bestie' in Madagascar

tennis

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki posted this picture with a lemur, primates native to the island of Madagascar, sitting over her shoulder on Instagram yesterday. She captioned it: "My new bestie #photobomb." Cute, na?

Caroline Wozniacki

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki posted this picture with a lemur, primates native to the island of Madagascar, sitting over her shoulder on Instagram yesterday. She captioned it: "My new bestie #photobomb." Cute, na?

Caroline Wozniacki is a Danish professional tennis player. She is a former world No. 1 in singles. She is also the first woman from a Scandinavian country to hold the top ranking position and 20th in the Open Era. She finished on top of the rankings in both 2010 and 2011.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates