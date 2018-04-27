Case against teachers, camp organiser after students drown at Pune

The deceased have been identified as Danish Raja, Sarvana Kumar and Santosh Ganesh, all 14-year-old students of Std VIII of Chennai's ECL Matriculation school



The bodies of the students were fished out by locals, an NGO and NDRF teams

A day after three students from a Chennai school, who had travelled to Pune for a summer camp drowned in a Mulshi dam, the police yesterday registered a case against three teachers and the organiser. Police claimed the teacher who entered the dam with the trio didn't himself know how to swim well.

The deceased have been identified as Danish Raja, Sarvana Kumar and Santosh Ganesh, all 14-year-old students of Std VIII of Chennai's ECL Matriculation school. They and 17 other students had come to Mulshi in Pune district on Wednesday to attend a summer camp organised for eight days at the Jackuline School of Thought. The incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday at Khatarkhana dam at Mulshi. A case has been registered with Paud police station.

Senior police officer Ganpat Madgulkar said, "The teacher, Arun, who encouraged the children to swim though they didn't know how to, also did not know how to swim very well. On the first day we fished out the body of Danish. The other two were fished out later with the help of local residents, an NGO and NDRF teams." Danish's aunt blamed the teachers. She said, "It is due to the teachers' negligence that this has happened."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates