Cashing in big at the box office, Tiger Shroff's films soar at the top of them all!

As evident from his spectacular films, Tiger Shroff is a star whose ability to ace action scenes knows no bounds. The audience always wants to see more of Tiger on the screens which is why most of his films become a franchise. With his vast experience in martial arts, he has delivered one of the most jaw-dropping punches and soaring kicks in his action-packed films.

The immense vigor the actor performs with is visible on-screens which is the reason why he has such an enormous and roaring fandom. In fact, he has earned the most among the debutants in the last decade, with the total collection of his films crossing an eye-popping 800 crores! His films have always cashed in big at the box-office and taken them by a fierce storm. Tiger's films always make up for a huge crowd in the cinemas.

Tiger's franchise of Baaghi has always earned spectacular numbers in the box office even on the first day! Owing to Tiger's amazingly performed action scenes, Baaghi 3, earned Rs 17.50 crore net at the domestic box office on the opening day, which was the highest opening day collection for a 2020 Bollywood film. Baaghi 2 earned 25.10 crores on its opening day and the first instalment of Baaghi earned 11.87 crores on its opening day.

The actor's top grosser film is leagues above when compared to most of his contemporaries as very few can match his spectacular ability to perform action scenes due to which he has an ardent-like massive fan following. Being dedicated to his work, even during the lockdown Tiger has been busy with meetings and discussing work to keep up the momentum and stay in touch with work.

Tiger Shroff is going to be making an appearance in his next film Heropanti 2 which is planned to releasing on 16th July 2021 and is a sequel to his debut film. Tiger is also gonna be making a powerful appearance in the remake of the critically acclaimed film Rambo. So make sure to catch Tiger Shroff in his upcoming films!

