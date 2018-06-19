Caster Semenya to fight testosterone rule against IAAF

The new International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) policy will target women who naturally produce unusually high levels of testosterone

In this file photo taken on April 13, 2018 South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates with South Africa's flag after winning the athletics women's 800m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya will go to court to challenge controversial new rules governing female athletes' testosterone levels, her lawyers said on June 18, 2018. Pic/AFP

South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya will go to court to challenge controversial new rules governing female athletes' testosterone levels, her lawyers said yesterday.

The new International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) policy will target women who naturally produce unusually high levels of testosterone. Athletes classified as "hyper-androgyous", like Semenya, will have to chemically lower their testosterone levels to 5 nanomoles per litre of blood to be eligible to run any international race of 400 metres up to the mile.

