Casting director Krish Kapur passes away at 28

Casting director Krish Kapur, who had worked on films like Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer Veerey Ki Wedding, passed away at the age of 28 due to brain haemorrhage, his family said. There was speculation that Kapur died in a road accident but his maternal uncle, Sunil Bhalla dismissed the reports, saying that the casting director fainted at his home in suburban Mira Road here and suffered a brain haemorrhage.

According to Bhalla, Kapur breathed his last on May 31. "He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of brain haemorrhage," Bhalla told PTI on Wednesday.

Wrestler Sangram Singh shared a picture of Krish Kapur to mourn the loss of his friend. Sangram wrote, "You left us really soon, brother. But you have left behind beautiful memories. I hope you are happy wherever you are. May your soul rest in peace."

Kapur is survived by his mother, wife and seven-year-old child.

With inputs from PTI