CAT exam registration 2019: Registration process, fee, documents needed

results

IIM Kozhikode will begin the registration process on August 7, and the window will stay open till September 18

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The CAT exam registrations will commence from August 7, 2019, on iimcat.ac.in. You must be aware how to register, the fee for CAT application, mode of payment for fees and important dates which are related to CAT exam events. Get the direct link to apply for CAT 2019 exam here.

According to JagranJosh, the registrations for the CAT exam will be started by IIM Kozhikode from August 7, 2019. The registration window for CAT exams is expected to begin from 10 a.m. for the CAT applicants. The entire process for CAT exam registration process is expected to be carried out online. Candidates will need to visit the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in in order to get registered. Candidates who are eligible as well as interested will be able to put in applications for CAT exam by after they file the CAT application form online. Candidates will also be required to make the fee payment for application via online mode.

After the CAT notification was officially released on July 28, all main dates pertaining to CAT exam events were also released. All students who plan to appear for the CAT exam were told that CAT 2019 exams will be conducted on November 24, in two sessions. CAT exam are held in order for admission to various postgraduate courses eg. MBA/PGDM which is offered by the IIMs. There are other non-IIM institutes that accept CAT score for admission to MBA courses.

Students must register for the CAT Exam in order to get admission in IIMs and other top non-IIMs. In order for you to register yourself for CAT Exam, here are instructions:

About CAT Online Registration

IIM Kozhikode will begin the registration process on August 7, and the window will stay open till September 18. Like last year, the CAT registration form will ideally by one document which is divided into five pages. At the beginning of the form, all applicants will have to provide their official details. The next part of the form would have details on academics., Applicants should have all documents ready for 10th, 12th and graduation. The final part of the form talks about work experience. Students will have to choose their forms according to preference.

CAT 2019: Exam Registration Guide

The CAT website i.e. iimcat.ac.in is also available for registration purposes. IIM K, who conducts the exam, will also be releasing a registration guide and video that will help candidates how the form has to be filled and payment process. Before applicants register for the CAT exam, it is suggested to watch the video and also go through the registration guide which speaks about the forms needed during the registration process. If there is any discrepancy, the applicant will need to make the payment and complete the registration process all over again.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates