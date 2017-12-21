Caught in the act! Pradhan from UP who came to Mumbai to steal finally caught

CCTV images show him withdrawing money with victim's ATM card

Most people come to Mumbai to make a living. But some come for other reasons, like crime. The Mira Road police have arrested a former pradhan of Pratapgadh, UP, who used to visit Mumbai to steal. Asif Abdul Sheikh was arrested following a tip-off, and during interrogation he confessed about his involvement in several cases.



On Nov 22, Sheikh had targetted the house of one Usha Puran, a resident of Mira Road. He managed to steal around 86 gm of gold and Rs 30,000 from the house. The police said the accused had also stolen an ATM card, which he used to withdraw Rs 50,000 from her account.

Puran registered a complaint with the Navghar police station in Mira Road.Srikant Padule, senior inspector of Navghar police station said, "Usha had received a message of cash withdrawal from her bank account; we recovered CCTV footage from the ATM in which the accused was seen making a transaction." The police said that like many other citizens, the complainant too had written her ATM PIN on the card, which helped the accused withdraw the cash without any hassle. With the help of the images captured on the CCTV, the police alerted their sources, who soon gave them a tip-off that the accused was near Wadala. Officers laid a trap and arrested him. There are several cases registered against Sheikh with Mumbai Crime Branch, Kurla, Palghar and Valiv police stations.

