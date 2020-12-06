Caught on camera: Alert GRP constables save man from being run over by train at Kurla station

Two constables of the Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued a man from being run over by a local train in Mumbai. The incident happened on December 3 at Kurla Railway Station when a man felt dizzy and fell between two tracks.



Titwala resident Desai, who was saved by alert GRP constables at Kurla station

According to police, the man identified as Abhay Chandrakant Desai (49) is a resident of Titwala. He was crossing the railway tracks from Vikhroli railway station platform number two to platform number one when he felt giddy and fell between the two tracks.

At the same time, a local train was arrivind at the platform. GRP constables Navnath Pawar and Vishram Bade, who were on duty on the platform, jumped on the railway track and picked up Desai. They brought him on the platform and later took him to the GRP office.



GRP constables Navnath Pawar and Vishram Bade

After regaining consciousness, Desai told them that he has to go to Titwala. The cops took his wife's (Bharti Desai) mobile number and informed her about the incident. Desai's life was saved due to the alertness of GRP constables Pawar and Bade.

Desai and his wife Bharti thanked the police after which Desai was allowed to go home. Senior GRP officials have praised Pawar and Bade for the way they saved Desai's life.

