Caught on camera: Man attacked with knife on Kurla bridge in Mumbai

A 37-year-old man survived a knife attack from an assailant on a foot over bridge at Kurla railway station in Mumbai. The incident took place on November 28.

The police said the victim has been identified as Fayyaz Nenpurwala and he was attacked with the intention to cause grievous injury or death. "There was no attempt by the attacker to steal any money. It only seems to be an attack with intent to cause grievous injury or death," said a police officer.

#WATCH | Man survives knife attack, on a pedestrian bridge in the Kurla area in Mumbai, Maharashtra (28.11.2020)



"There was no attempt by the attacker to appropriate any money. It only seems to be an attack with an intent to cause grievous injury or death," says a police officer pic.twitter.com/xjhOEjQPuB — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

The incident took place with Fayyaz was crossing the bridge after meeting a friend in Kurla (east).

In the video, the attacker, whose face is covered with cloth, tried to stab Fayyaz while the victim tries to dodge the attacker. After stabbing Fayyaz twice in the stomach, the attacker escaped. There were some onlookers as well on the bridge at the time of the incident. The victim was taken to Sion hospital for treatment.

