Mumbai Crime: College students held for murdering 'molester'

The students had thrashed the man so badly that he was declared dead before admission to hospital. Representation pic

The Vakola police have arrested five college students for assaulting a 29-year-old man leading to his death. The police said they assaulted him for allegedly molesting a girl at Datta Mandir Road in Santacruz East on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mayur Giridhar Joshi, worked as a sweeper in a hospital and was a resident of Rajiv Nagar Chawl, Datta Mandir Road, Gamdevi Pipeline, Santacruz (east). Speaking to mid-day, Deputy Police Commissioner of Zone 8 Manjunath Singe said, "We have arrested five college students for allegedly killing Joshi.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old man kills married lover, then kills self in Ambernath

They revealed that Joshi had molested a girl and she complained to them. On Thursday itself they found Joshi near a temple at Santacruz and attacked him and beat him badly to teach him a lesson."

"Joshi was seriously injured and was rushed to VN Desai hospital at Santacruz where he died during treatment. All the accused are between 19-21 years old and college students," DCP Singe added.

Girl's statement

Vakola police also recorded a 20-year-old girl's statement. She claimed that Joshi followed and molested her. She told her friend about this and her friend gathered around 5-6 people and on November 19 around 10.30 pm, they accosted Joshi near Victory Desi bar and beat him.

A police officer said, "Joshi tried to escape but they followed him and thrashed him upto nearby Janta Seva Mandir, Waghari Wada, Datta Mandir road at Santacruz. When he fell down and stopped responding, they fled. Locals informed us and police rushed him to VN Desai hospital for treatment. On November 21 he died in the hospital due to multiple injures."

DCP Singe said, "We have registered the case registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 141(Unlawful assembly), 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code and arrested five accused. On Sunday they were produced at Bandra holiday court and remanded in two days police custody."

Five

No. of college students who were arrested

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news