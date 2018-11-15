Caught on Video: Heroic cops save man from slipping under moving train at Dadar station

national

Cops on patrol duty, rush to the passenger's rescue and save him before he gets dragged under the coach of the train

A screengrab of the incident

Two alert Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel saved a man from going under a moving train at Dadar station on 13 November 2018. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the platform. The passenger has been identified as 24-year-old Gautam Surendar Tati a resident of Balegaon in Darbhanga city, Bihar.

In the footage, Tati is seen attempting to board the general coach of the UP Hyderabad Express train no 17032 on platform 6 when he loses his footing and gets subsequently dragged by the moving train.



Watch the video here:

At the time, sub-inspector Vinit Singh and constable Diwan Singh, who were on patrol duty on the platform, rushed to the passenger's rescue and saved him before he got dragged under the coach. The alertness and the bravery of the railway cops ensured that Tati escapes without any serious injuries.

This is not the first time Constable Diwan Singh has been involved in a daring act of saving a commuter from the clutches of death. On 24 July, this year, Diwan Singh saved the life of a senior citizen, named Sudarshan Nageshwara by pulling him out safely from under a train mishap at Dadar station.

