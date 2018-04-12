Cauvery Row: Man sets himself afire to protest 'inaction' on the issue

Police said the man was said to be in a disturbed state of mind for the past couple of days

Representational Image

A 25-year-old man set himself ablaze here today allegedly over the Central and state governments' "inaction" on the Cauvery issue, police said. Dharmalingam has sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and he has been admitted to the Erode Government Hospital, where his condition is critical, police and doctors said.

Police said the man was said to be in a disturbed state of mind for the past couple of days. The man's self-immolation bid comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the state to formally inaugurate the country's mega defence exhibition, Defexpo, at Thiruvidanthai.

"Cauvery water is the lifeline for the people of Tamil Nadu. Yet, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi have not taken any action to form a Cauvery Management Board. Also, I oppose Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu," reads a message on the wall of his house.

He poured kerosene and set himself ablaze, police said. Doctors said the man has sustained 90 per cent burns and his condition is critical. The state has been witnessing protests by political parties, pro-Tamil outfits, voluntary organisations and student groups Since April 1, seeking setting up of a Cauvery Management Board.

On February 16, the Supreme Court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin. The court had granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance with its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute, which modified the CWDT award of 2007.

The six-week period ended on March 29.

