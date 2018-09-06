CBFC favours big productions?

bollywood

Pakhi director says Board doesn't criticise item songs of industry bigwigs after one from his film is excised

mid-day had previously reported about director Sachin Gupta's inability to get his film Pakhi to cinema halls after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) termed it too "crude" for viewing. Now, Gupta tells mid-day that while the film, based on child-trafficking, has got an A certificate, an item number from the song has been eliminated.

Talking to mid-day about the track titled Khabrein Garam, Gupta says, "The CBFC is getting into [interfering with] the creative zone [of directors]. They asked me to delete the entire song, which is along the lines of Beedi Jalai Le in Omkara, or Chikni Chameli in Agneepath. They simply said it wasn't looking good in the film," says the director, adding that the track in question doesn't contain raunchy lyrics.

Gupta argues that item songs, including the one in recent-releases Stree (Kamariya) and Satyamev Jayate (Dilbar) are retained despite the films being certified for general viewing. "Rules for every filmmaker should be constant. They won't have concerns with Dharma Productions or Yash Raj Films, only with me or other individual [directors]." CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi remained unavailable for comment.

