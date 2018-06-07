CBFC violated rules for Veere Di Wedding?

While censor board can only suggest a change, it has come to light that in this case, it even specified what word should replace each cuss word



A still from Veere Di Wedding

The use of expletives by the film's leads notwithstanding, Kareena Kapoor Khan- and Sonam K Ahuja-starrer Veere Di Wedding had a smooth sailing at the Censor Board. The CBFC passed the June 1 release with an 'A' certificate and some alterations. However, it has now come to light that in a unique move of sorts, the Prasoon Joshi-led board recommended alternatives for the cuss words that were mouthed by the leads.

While regulations suggest that the Censor Board ask that words they deem questionable be beeped out or replaced, this is apparently the first time with Veere Di Wedding that the body has suggested the replacements in writing. mid-day is in possession of a copy of the modifications recommended by the Censor Board. As per the copy, some of the replacements include bi**h to witch, ch***ya to bewakoof and a***ole to jacka**.



The CBFC document specifying the cuts

Questions a producer, on condition of anonymity, "Since when have CBFC members started suggesting alternatives? They only ask the producer to delete, beep or replace certain words. In this case, every substitute has been selected specifically so that the film is passed without major changes in the dialogues. For instance, behen***d has been made pen***d. That way, it sounds similar. While the members sometimes suggest alternatives verbally, this time around, it was put in writing."

When mid-day reached out to Anurag Srivastava, CEO, CBFC, he denied having any knowledge of the alterations. He said, "This is a baseless allegation." Despite repeated attempts, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, and producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Reveals Why He Stood By Father Boney Kapoor After Sridevi's Death

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates