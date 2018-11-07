CBI announces reward for info about murder of Virar activist Premkant Shivji Jha

national

The CBI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for information about the 2012 murder of a Right to Information (RTI) activist in Virar, Palghar district, an official said.

A Special Task Force of the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the murder of activist Premkant Shivji Jha. The STF issued an advertisement in Marathi newspapers on Tuesday, announcing a cash reward for anyone providing detailed information about the culprits, the official said. The identity of the informant will remain confidential, he added.

Jha was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Virar on February 24, 2012 when he was on a motorbike. The bullets pierced his helmet and entered the head. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered at the Virar police station, but it was converted into a murder case when the autopsy report revealed the bullet injury.

