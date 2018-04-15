CBI arrests two for trying to bribe Customs officer in Mumbai

During the investigation, a trap was laid and Ajmera and Jagarwal were arrested by the CBI while attempting to give bribe to the said Customs Officer



Representational picture

Two persons we arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly trying to bribe a Customs officer at the Mumbai airport. The CBI has registered a case on a complaint from an Assistant Commissioner, Customs (Marine and Preventive) in Mumbai regarding the offer of a bribe. The probe agency had seized a tempo containing mobile phone accessories worth Rs. 4 crore near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when it was trying to smuggle the goods into the city without paying Customs duty.

Subsequently, the tempo belonged to Avista Multi Trade Pvt. Ltd Director Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit, who came forward along with his brother Manav Jagarwal to claim the seized goods. It was further alleged that on the same day, Customs Broker Himansu Ajmera came to meet him as representative of the company and allegedly offered a bribe.

During the investigation, a trap was laid and Ajmera and Jagarwal were arrested by the CBI while attempting to give bribe to the said Customs Officer. Searches were conducted in three places which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced yesterday before the Special Judge in Mumbai and was remanded two days CBI custody.

Also Read: CBI Retrives 81 Antiques After Busting Smuggling Racket In Delhi

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates