CBI director counters corruption charges

Alok Verma is understood to have given point-wise refusal to all the allegations levelled by Asthana before the panel comprising Vigilance Commissioners T M Bhasin and Sharad Kumar

Alok Verma. File Pic

CBI Director Alok Verma on Friday appeared before a panel headed by Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chowdary and countered the corruption charges levelled against him by his deputy and special director in the probe agency Rakesh Asthana for the second consecutive day, officials said.

Verma is understood to have given point-wise refusal to all the allegations levelled by Asthana before the panel comprising Vigilance Commissioners T M Bhasin and Sharad Kumar, they said.

Justice A K Patnaik, a retired Supreme Court judge, who has been asked by the apex court to supervise the CVC inquiry, was also present, officials said. Verma came to the CVC office early on Friday and stayed there for about an hour, they said. He did not give any comment to the media waiting outside.

Asthana visits CVC office too

Hours after CBI Director Alok Verma appeared before CVC K V Chowdary-led inquiry panel, Special Director Rakesh Asthana visited the office on Friday, officials said. They said Asthana, who had come to the CVC office at around 4.45 pm, stayed there for 10 minutes but could not meet any senior official.

