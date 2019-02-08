CBI might strip five Kolkata top cops of their medals

national

This may include stripping off meritorious awards and removing the officers from the list of seniority. A similar action is also expected against Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar

Mamata Banerjee during her sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question Kolkata CP in connection with chit fund scams. file Pic/PTI

The Centre is likely to take punitive action against five senior police officers of West Bengal, including DGP Virendra Kumar, for taking part in the dharna of CM Mamata Banerjee, officials said.

The central government has taken a dim view of serving officers of uniformed forces allegedly taking part in sit-in protests and dharnas of the chief minister in Kolkata on February 4, a home ministry official said.

10 CBI officers posted in Kolkata

Four days after a standoff with the Kolkata Police over the questioning of its Chief Rajeev Kumar, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla has posted 10 of its officers in Kolkata. The CBI attached 10 officers, including one SP, three assistant SPs, two deputy SPs and three inspectors to Kolkata's Economic Offences Wing of the agency from February 8 to 20.

