CBI raids Kuldeep Sengar's residences, searches other places in Uttar Pradesh

CBI team questions Sengar in Sitapur jail, collects details of people the MLA has been meeting

CRPF personnel guard the house of the Unnao rape survivor at Maki village, on Sunday. Pic /PTI

Lucknow/New Delhi: A day after the CBI questioned expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case, the agency on Sunday said it searched at least 17 places in four districts in Uttar Pradesh, including the residences of Sengar.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer in Delhi said the agency conducted the searches in Lucknow, Unnao, Banda and Fatehpur, at some locations in the premises of the accused and others. Sengar's residential premises in Lucknow's upscale Gomti Nagar were also searched.

A CBI team on Saturday questioned Sengar in Sitapur jail, where he has been lodged for over a year. According to CBI sources in Lucknow, the agency also collected details of the people the MLA has been meeting in the prison.

Following the outrage over the July 28 road accident that has left the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer battling for life and killed two of her family members, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party.

The girl, meanwhile, is still critical and on ventilator. Doctors said she had developed pneumonia and could not be removed from ventilator 'even on trial basis'.

Senior CBI officers on Sunday also questioned the owner and cleaner of the truck that hit the car in which the victim and others were travelling. The CBI is focusing on the truck owner D K Pal's statement that the number plates were blackened to escape seizure by the company, which financed the vehicle. His statement was contradicted by the finance company that stated that all installments had been paid on time.

Before appearing before the CBI officers in Lucknow, Pal said there was no conspiracy in the road accident as he was not in contact with anyone, including the expelled BJP MLA.

Driver says truck skidded due to rain

Ashish Pal, the driver whose truck crashed into the car carrying the Unnao rape survivor in Rae Bareli, has told the CBI that his truck had skidded due to heavy rain on the day of the accident. Pal said that he was returning after off-loading maurang (mortar) in Rae Bareli when he saw a car coming from the opposite direction. He said he was driving at a speed of about 50 to 55 kmph.

July28

Day the Unnao rape survivor met with an accident

