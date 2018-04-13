CBI registers 3 cases in Unnao gangrape case; MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being questioned

The victim had attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath triggering a massive political row over women's safety in Uttar Pradesh

The CBI has registered three separate cases related to the alleged rape of a woman by a BJP MLA and his brother late in the night, officials said here today. Banagarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is being questioned by the CBI officers, they said. The victim had attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath triggering a massive political row over women's safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the state police had arrested her father who died in judicial custody with autopsy suggesting several injuries on his body. The Uttar Pradesh government had referred the matter to the CBI which registered the case after getting the reference from the centre last night.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever